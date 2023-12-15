CORS and Live Preview

When checking the console on the frontend I noticed this error:
Failed to execute 'postMessage' on 'DOMWindow': The target origin provided ('http://localhost:3001') does not match the recipient window's origin ('http://localhost:3000').
(payload = 3001, next = 3000)
Which seems like some sort of CORS issue with live preview? Any insights?
Also, [referencing this example](https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/main/examples/live-preview/next-app/app/%5Bslug%5D/page.client.tsx
) it seems like data is coming from useLivePreview at all times. Is this okay? Should there be a draft mode or some sort of conditional so that it isn't trying to subscribe outside of the admin?
Hi, yes, data should come from the live preview on your front end. You don't need a draft mode. You should also add your frontend address to the cors in your payload config. Something like
cors: [http://localhost:3000]
. I hope this helps
Figured, but just wanted to make sure. Thanks @Eustachio !
