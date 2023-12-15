CORS and Live Preview

When checking the console on the frontend I noticed this error:

Failed to execute 'postMessage' on 'DOMWindow': The target origin provided ('http://localhost:3001') does not match the recipient window's origin ('http://localhost:3000').

(payload = 3001, next = 3000)

Which seems like some sort of CORS issue with live preview? Any insights?

Also, [referencing this example](

) it seems like data is coming from useLivePreview at all times. Is this okay? Should there be a draft mode or some sort of conditional so that it isn't trying to subscribe outside of the admin?