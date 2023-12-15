Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Community Help

CORS and Live Preview

samtietjen10 months ago
When checking the console on the frontend I noticed this error:


Failed to execute 'postMessage' on 'DOMWindow': The target origin provided ('http://localhost:3001') does not match the recipient window's origin ('http://localhost:3000').

(payload = 3001, next = 3000)



Which seems like some sort of CORS issue with live preview? Any insights?



Also, [referencing this example](

https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/main/examples/live-preview/next-app/app/%5Bslug%5D/page.client.tsx

) it seems like data is coming from useLivePreview at all times. Is this okay? Should there be a draft mode or some sort of conditional so that it isn't trying to subscribe outside of the admin?

    eustachi010 months ago

    Hi, yes, data should come from the live preview on your front end. You don't need a draft mode. You should also add your frontend address to the cors in your payload config. Something like

    cors: [http://localhost:3000]

    . I hope this helps

    samtietjen10 months ago

    Figured, but just wanted to make sure. Thanks @Eustachio !

