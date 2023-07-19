CORS Credential is not supported if the CORS header ‘Access-Control-Allow-Origin’ is ‘*’)

I have tried various fixes in the other CORS related issues, read the documentation, and Googled most everything I can think of. I tried listing a domain of URLS, but that also did not work. I have the wildcard under the CORS config option. Nothing works. I know other people have this issue here. Any recommendations? Thank you!
Hey @joelcorey - have you tried explicitly listing your allowed origins?
export default buildConfig({
serverURL: 'http://localhost:5000',
cors: [
'http://localhost',
'http://localhost:5000',
'example.com',
'example.com:5000'
].filter(Boolean),
admin: {
user: Users.slug,
},
collections: [Categories, Posts, Tags, Users, Media, ServiceCategories],
typescript: {
outputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'payload-types.ts'),
},
graphQL: {
schemaOutputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'generated-schema.graphql'),
},
plugins: [
cloudStorage({
collections: {
'media': {
adapter
},
},
}),
],
})
Like that?
Just listing whatever I can think of at this point haha
Looks like you are trying to auth from your frontend to your backend using
credentials: include
right?
You should add the domains that you want to auth from to the
csrf
array on the config, this allows you to attach the http only cookies when using credentials on the request.
cors: [
'http://localhost',
'http://localhost:5000',
'https://example.com',
'https://example.com:5000'
].filter(Boolean),
seems to be working
Not sure as to why because honestly it has been an age since I have had to deal with CORS.
I think that a wildcard value is no longer accepted for specific request types? I could be wrong, but manually listing your origins I believe is the accepted way to deal with CORS/CSRF
We get this question a lot, and I credit that to the swarm of people on the internet posts telling people to use the wildcard for allow origins 💀
This (https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/src/express/middleware/corsHeaders.ts#L10
) is the line in payload that causes people trouble when they do that. When allow origins is
*
youcannot
set
Access-Control-Allow-Credentials
to
true
, it is just not possible bc of web standards. So you need to explicitly set your CORS to be the domains that you would like to authenticate with using http-only cookies, i.e. the domains that you would like to be able to send
credentials: include
from. This way when the client makes the preflight request to the server, the server responds and says "yeah, I can accept credentials from this domain", then your actual request is made and credentials are sent along, allowing you to authenticate.
Seems worthy of a blog post to me
I kinda feel the same
@jarrod_not_jared @joelcorey I started a little something but I got a lot of tasks today 😦
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1poYjxyTfhuF_JAnOs7d_gzYoAVHLToHDskfK2r9QQNU/edit?usp=sharing
Please feel free to continue / revise / trash that as necessary haha
