CORS Credential is not supported if the CORS header ‘Access-Control-Allow-Origin’ is ‘*’)

default discord avatar
joelcorey
2 weeks ago
14

I have tried various fixes in the other CORS related issues, read the documentation, and Googled most everything I can think of. I tried listing a domain of URLS, but that also did not work. I have the wildcard under the CORS config option. Nothing works. I know other people have this issue here. Any recommendations? Thank you!

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    2 weeks ago

    Hey @joelcorey - have you tried explicitly listing your allowed origins?

  • default discord avatar
    joelcorey
    2 weeks ago
    export default buildConfig({
  serverURL: 'http://localhost:5000',
  cors: [
    'http://localhost',
    'http://localhost:5000',
    'example.com',
    'example.com:5000'
  ].filter(Boolean),
  admin: {
    user: Users.slug,
  },
  collections: [Categories, Posts, Tags, Users, Media, ServiceCategories],
  typescript: {
    outputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'payload-types.ts'),
  },
  graphQL: {
    schemaOutputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'generated-schema.graphql'),
  },
  plugins: [
    cloudStorage({
      collections: {
        'media': {
          adapter
        },
      },
    }),
  ],
})

    Like that?



    Just listing whatever I can think of at this point haha

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    2 weeks ago

    Looks like you are trying to auth from your frontend to your backend using

    credentials: include

    right?



    You should add the domains that you want to auth from to the

    csrf

    array on the config, this allows you to attach the http only cookies when using credentials on the request.

  • default discord avatar
    joelcorey
    2 weeks ago
    cors: [
    'http://localhost',
    'http://localhost:5000',
    'https://example.com',
    'https://example.com:5000'
  ].filter(Boolean),

    seems to be working



    Not sure as to why because honestly it has been an age since I have had to deal with CORS.

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    2 weeks ago

    I think that a wildcard value is no longer accepted for specific request types? I could be wrong, but manually listing your origins I believe is the accepted way to deal with CORS/CSRF

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    2 weeks ago

    We get this question a lot, and I credit that to the swarm of people on the internet posts telling people to use the wildcard for allow origins 💀



    This (

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/src/express/middleware/corsHeaders.ts#L10

    ) is the line in payload that causes people trouble when they do that. When allow origins is

    *

    you

    cannot

    set

    Access-Control-Allow-Credentials

    to

    true

    , it is just not possible bc of web standards. So you need to explicitly set your CORS to be the domains that you would like to authenticate with using http-only cookies, i.e. the domains that you would like to be able to send

    credentials: include

    from. This way when the client makes the preflight request to the server, the server responds and says "yeah, I can accept credentials from this domain", then your actual request is made and credentials are sent along, allowing you to authenticate.

  • default discord avatar
    joelcorey
    2 weeks ago

    Seems worthy of a blog post to me

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    2 weeks ago

    I kinda feel the same

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    2 weeks ago

    @jarrod_not_jared @joelcorey I started a little something but I got a lot of tasks today 😦



    https://docs.google.com/document/d/1poYjxyTfhuF_JAnOs7d_gzYoAVHLToHDskfK2r9QQNU/edit?usp=sharing


    Please feel free to continue / revise / trash that as necessary haha

