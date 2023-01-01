CORS header ‘Access-Control-Allow-Origin’ missing

I'm having trouble using fetch to render my data client-side

this is my current config;

import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config'; import path from 'path'; import Users from './collections/Users'; import Studios from "./collections/Studios"; import Agents from "./collections/Agents"; import StudioPost from "./collections/StudioPost" import studioEvent from "./collections/StudioEvent"; import Categories from "./collections/Categories"; export default buildConfig({ serverURL: process.env.PAYLOAD_URL, cors: [process.env.PAYLOAD_URL].filter(Boolean), // cors admin: { user: Users.slug, }, collections: [ Users, Studios, StudioPost, studioEvent, Categories, Agents ], typescript: { outputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'payload-types.ts'), }, graphQL: { schemaOutputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'generated-schema.graphql'), }, });

this is how I'm trying to fetch client-side;

import React from "react"; async function usePayloadQuery(_key, collection) { const key = [{_key}] const _baseURL = "https://p01--admin-cms--qbt6mytl828m.code.run/api/" + collection const response = await fetch(_baseURL, { credentials: 'include', headers:{ 'Content-Type': 'application/json', 'Access-Control-Allow-Origin': '*' }, crossOrigin: true, accept: 'application/json', dataType: "jsonp", type: 'GET' }) return await response.json() } export default usePayloadQuery;

payload config;

