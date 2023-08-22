CORS issue

I am getting this error when I am trying to hit api/users endpoint 403 error
[12:12:46] ERROR (payload): Forbidden: You are not allowed to perform this action.
at executeAccess (C:\Users\HARKIRAT\OneDrive\Desktop\test payload\node_modules\payload\dist\auth\executeAccess.js:9:23)
at process.processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:95:5)
at async find (C:\Users\HARKIRAT\OneDrive\Desktop\test payload\node_modules\payload\dist\collections\operations\find.js:38:24)
at async findHandler (C:\Users\HARKIRAT\OneDrive\Desktop\test payload\node_modules\payload\dist\collections\requestHandlers\find.js:19:24)
This is the error I am getting
Good morning @Harkirat Singh - on your users Collection, do you have access control set?
access: {
read: () => true,
create: () => true,
update: () => true
},
It looks something like this
And typically is the reason for permission issues like the above error
Hi @notchr, The access control is not set in any of my collection I will set that but I am unable to access Users collection in the buildConfig. The Users collection was prebuilt at the time I initialized the buildConfig the following way
export default buildConfig({
// By default, Payload will boot up normally
// and you will be provided with a base
User
collection.
// But, here is where you define how you'd like Payload to work!
});
Can you please confirm me how I can get the Users collection so that I can add access to it
The Users collection is in your collections folder
Are you able to locate the Users file?
I have installed payload in a existing express app and In my src/collections folder I do not have Users file. I also tried to find Users file in the require('payload/dist/collections') also but I was unable to find
What is in your collections folder?
Got resolved Thanks
this solved my problem
@streamerd Glad that worked! Remember, those are good values for testing, but be cautious of having access settings that are too lax!
yep it's only read: () => true in my case 😉
hello. I created a new collection type with just one field (media upload that refers to media collection) in a blank project. I was able to add once record. yet, in the next records I kept seeing an error:
const Testimonials: CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'testimonials',
fields: [
{ name: 'image', type: 'upload', relationTo: 'media', required: true }
],
access: {
read: () => true
}
};
export default Testimonials;
and this is my config:
export default buildConfig({
admin: {
user: Users.slug,
},
collections: [
Users,
Treatments,
Media,
Testimonials
],
typescript: {
outputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'payload-types.ts'),
},
graphQL: {
schemaOutputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'generated-schema.graphql'),
},
plugins: [
payloadCloud()
]
});
it is uploading the media but not saving the collection
[13:16:45] ERROR (payload): ValidationError: The following field is invalid: email
at create (/....../node_modules/payload/src/collections/operations/create.ts:213:11)
at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:96:5)
at createHandler (/..../node_modules/payload/src/collections/requestHandlers/create.ts:19:17)
hey I understood the issue. it only works when auth: true in the CollectionConfig. but to be honest I don't like the fact that there is a need to fill email/password each time creating a new entry
