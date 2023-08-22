DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
CORS issue

default discord avatar
Harkirat Singh
4 weeks ago
9

I am getting this error when I am trying to hit api/users endpoint 403 error



[12:12:46] ERROR (payload): Forbidden: You are not allowed to perform this action.


at executeAccess (C:\Users\HARKIRAT\OneDrive\Desktop\test payload\node_modules\payload\dist\auth\executeAccess.js:9:23)


at process.processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:95:5)


at async find (C:\Users\HARKIRAT\OneDrive\Desktop\test payload\node_modules\payload\dist\collections\operations\find.js:38:24)


at async findHandler (C:\Users\HARKIRAT\OneDrive\Desktop\test payload\node_modules\payload\dist\collections\requestHandlers\find.js:19:24)



This is the error I am getting

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    4 weeks ago

    Good morning @Harkirat Singh - on your users Collection, do you have access control set?



      access: {
    read: () => true,
    create: () => true,
    update: () => true
  },


    It looks something like this



    And typically is the reason for permission issues like the above error

  • default discord avatar
    Harkirat Singh
    4 weeks ago

    Hi @notchr, The access control is not set in any of my collection I will set that but I am unable to access Users collection in the buildConfig. The Users collection was prebuilt at the time I initialized the buildConfig the following way



    export default buildConfig({


    // By default, Payload will boot up normally


    // and you will be provided with a base

    User

    collection.


    // But, here is where you define how you'd like Payload to work!


    });



    Can you please confirm me how I can get the Users collection so that I can add access to it

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    4 weeks ago

    The Users collection is in your collections folder



    Are you able to locate the Users file?

  • default discord avatar
    Harkirat Singh
    4 weeks ago

    I have installed payload in a existing express app and In my src/collections folder I do not have Users file. I also tried to find Users file in the require('payload/dist/collections') also but I was unable to find

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    4 weeks ago

    What is in your collections folder?

  • default discord avatar
    Harkirat Singh
    4 weeks ago

    Got resolved Thanks

  • default discord avatar
    streamerd
    3 weeks ago

    this solved my problem

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    3 weeks ago

    @streamerd Glad that worked! Remember, those are good values for testing, but be cautious of having access settings that are too lax!

  • default discord avatar
    streamerd
    3 weeks ago

    yep it's only read: () => true in my case 😉



    hello. I created a new collection type with just one field (media upload that refers to media collection) in a blank project. I was able to add once record. yet, in the next records I kept seeing an error:



    the following field is invalid: email

     const Testimonials: CollectionConfig = {
    slug: 'testimonials',
    fields: [
        { name: 'image', type: 'upload', relationTo: 'media', required: true }
    ],
    access: {
        read: () => true
      }
};

export default Testimonials;


    and this is my config:


    export default buildConfig({
  
  admin: {
    user: Users.slug,
  },
  collections: [
    Users,
    Treatments,
    Media,
    Testimonials
  ],
  typescript: {
    outputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'payload-types.ts'),
  },
  graphQL: {
    schemaOutputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'generated-schema.graphql'),
  },
  plugins: [
    payloadCloud()
  ]
});


    it is uploading the media but not saving the collection





    [13:16:45] ERROR (payload): ValidationError: The following field is invalid: email
    at create (/....../node_modules/payload/src/collections/operations/create.ts:213:11)
    at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:96:5)
    at createHandler (/..../node_modules/payload/src/collections/requestHandlers/create.ts:19:17)


    hey I understood the issue. it only works when auth: true in the CollectionConfig. but to be honest I don't like the fact that there is a need to fill email/password each time creating a new entry

    Screenshot_2023-09-21_at_16.21.53.png
