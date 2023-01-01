CORs issue when run on production server

I have setup my payload app and deployed on Railway. However, it seems its ignoring my CORs settings, as im getting CORs error on front end. Config setup as below
//at top of file im calling below
dotenv.config({
path: path.resolve(__dirname, '../.env'),
})
// cors config key in payload.config.ts
cors: [
process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL || '',
process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SITE_URL || '',
'https://checkout.stripe.com',
].filter(Boolean),
// env defined as
PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SITE_URL=https://my-frontend-domain.vercel.app
Im even checking for env and throwing error if undefined, and it doesn't throw, but its doesn't seem to add the
PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SITE_URL
to cors.
Feel like I'm missing something silly here, but I can't place it. What am I missing?
Note: This is in a monorepo, containing payload and next, structure as below. If I dont require dotenv in payload config, then it doesnt build.
app
-next
-payload
I should add that the payload app works fine. Have DB connection can login etc no problem.
Same error here
@tompatrick @ninotorres_ - This is not the permanent solution, but what happens if you modify your server.ts file to have CORS/CSRF config?
(via express)
const app = express();
const router = express.Router();
app.use(express.json());
app.use(
cors({
origin: [
"http://localhost:4200",
],
credentials: true,
})
);
I know it's ideal to fix the .env var issue, but this might help temporarily
Thanks @notchr. I think I resolved my issue by fixing my Railway setup. I still had a docker file in my repo and I think Railway must have changed their auto build detection priorities, so it was building via the docker file instead of using nix packs. Once I deleted the docker file it picked up the vars and ran just fine.
No problem, glad to hear you solved it!
