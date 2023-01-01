CORs issue when run on production server

I have setup my payload app and deployed on Railway. However, it seems its ignoring my CORs settings, as im getting CORs error on front end. Config setup as below

//at top of file im calling below dotenv.config({ path: path.resolve(__dirname, '../.env'), }) // cors config key in payload.config.ts cors: [ process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL || '', process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SITE_URL || '', 'https://checkout.stripe.com', ].filter(Boolean), // env defined as PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SITE_URL=https://my-frontend-domain.vercel.app

Im even checking for env and throwing error if undefined, and it doesn't throw, but its doesn't seem to add the

PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SITE_URL

to cors.

Feel like I'm missing something silly here, but I can't place it. What am I missing?

Note: This is in a monorepo, containing payload and next, structure as below. If I dont require dotenv in payload config, then it doesnt build.

app -next -payload

I should add that the payload app works fine. Have DB connection can login etc no problem.