cors issue with passport-azure-ad-oauth2

I have a weird issue with CORS onto my payload server when trying to authenticate with Azure AD passport strategy.

- I added the azure-ad-oauth2 strategy in my admins collection. (image 1)

- I added the admins/login/callback route in my express routes (which I'm not even sure is necessary, although adding it solved some issues, so I kept it until further notice) (image 2)

- I added CORS config in my payload config (image 3)

- My redirect urls are properly whitelisted in the app registration in my AD (image 4)

With all this setup, I am still unable to authenticate my admins with Azure AD passport strategy, and I am getting this CORS error in my browser console : Cross-Origin Request Blocked: The Same Origin Policy disallows reading the remote resource at

. (Reason: CORS header ‘Access-Control-Allow-Origin’ missing). Status code: 302 (see image 5)

Am I missing something?

adding missing image 3

