CORS issues even when origins specified

default discord avatar
thisisnotchris
5 months ago
16

Not sure what I'm doing wrong here



export default buildConfig({
  serverURL: "https://beta.safsonline.com",
  admin: {
    user: Admins.slug,
  },
  cors: ["http://localhost:4200", "http://safsbeta1.safsonline.com", "http://safsbeta2.safsonline.com"],
  csrf: ["http://localhost:4200", "http://safsbeta1.safsonline.com", "http://safsbeta2.safsonline.com"],
  collections: [Admins, Users, Pages, Media, Documents],
  typescript: {
    outputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, "payload-types.ts"),
  },
  graphQL: {
    schemaOutputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, "generated-schema.graphql"),
  },
  routes: {
    api: '/payload/api',
    admin: '/payload/admin',
    graphQL: '/payload/graphql',
    graphQLPlayground: '/payload/graphql-playground'
  }
});


and in server



app.use(express.json());
app.use(
  cors({
    
    origin: ["http://localhost:4200", "http://safsbeta1.safsonline.com", "http://safsbeta2.safsonline.com"],
    credentials: true,
  })
);
  • default discord avatar
    MichaelBOOM
    5 months ago

    You are getting the error on an https URL and only have http URLs listed. Maybe try changing your (what I assume is a production) safsbeta1.safsonline.com URL to https? Also if the 2nd snippet is from the same server that payload uses, I didn't need to set any CORS settings manually on the express instance.

  • default discord avatar
    ilyas771
    3 months ago

    for some reason on deploy payload-token cookie is not set in req, does anyone have this issue?

  • default discord avatar
    MichaelBOOM
    3 months ago

    I don't, but here's a couple of things I would check:


    - Are you logged in?


    - Do you have CORS correctly configured


    - Have you set the correct origins?


    - Have you enabled the usage of credentials?


    - Do you have CSRF correctly configured?


    There are also other things that might cause that issue, but I would say these are the most common causes.

  • default discord avatar
    ilyas771
    3 months ago

    hi, thanks, yeah, everything is configured as per the docs and the example, the csrf cookies are set and i can see them, but not payload-token which only gets set when testing locally, what other things might cause this?

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    @ilyas771 This is usually a CORS / CSRF issue, specifically the token not being set. Do you have credentials set as an option in your cors/csrf config?



    or rather



    Do the CORS/CSRF listings match

  • default discord avatar
    ilyas771
    3 months ago

    yes, credentials:true, and the same list of domains for cors/csrf

  • default discord avatar
    MichaelBOOM
    3 months ago

    Would you mind providing us with screenshots / copies of your configuration and the exact URLs you are using to test the application?

  • default discord avatar
    ilyas771
    3 months ago
    export default buildConfig({
  serverURL: "https://cms.tengricomics.kz",
  admin: {
    user: Admins.slug,
  },
  cors: ["https://dev.tengricomics.kz", "https://staging.tengricomics.kz"],
  csrf: ["https://dev.tengricomics.kz", "https://staging.tengricomics.kz],
  collections: [Admins, Users, Pages, Media, Widgets],
  typescript: {
    outputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, "payload-types.ts"),
  },
  graphQL: {
    schemaOutputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, "generated-schema.graphql"),
  },
globals:["MainMenu"]
});


    app.use(
  '/assets',
  express.static(path.resolve(__dirname, './assets')),
);
app.use(injectEnvMiddleware);
app.use(
  cors({
    origin: [
      'https://dev.tengricomics.kz',
      'https://staging.tengricomics.kz',
    ],
    credentials: true,
  }),
);
// Redirect root to Admin panel
app.get('/', (_, res) => {
  res.redirect('/admin');
});


    locally everything works fine, but on deploy the payload-token cookie is not being set on preview



    also i tried adding


    auth: {


    cookies: {


    secure: true,


    sameSite: 'lax',


    domain: '.tengricomics.kz',


    },


    },


    versions: {


    drafts: true,


    }, to pages config, but in the cookies for

    https://cms.tengricomics.kz

    I see that the payload-token domain is third-level domain, not all subdomains as in the auth object

  • default discord avatar
    MichaelBOOM
    3 months ago

    Now it starts to become pretty hard to debug, especially since I can't even resolve your addresses. Anyway, since the payload documentation doesn't mention setting the cors config yourself on the express app, I would try to leave that out the

    app.use(cors({...}))

    portion as that might affect the payload config. As for the cookie config: I would assume that you need to put a * in front of your domain (so '*.tengricomics.kz'), but it might also help to understand your requirements a bit better.

