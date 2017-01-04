Crash on initialization

Hi,

I'm currently in the process of upgrading all my projects to payload 2, but I wanted to try with a testing environment for my plugins.

In order to check, I wanted to start fresh, so I used

npx create-payload-app -n dev -t blank --use-pnpm

and the mongodb adapter.

The setup was successful, but I'm encountering the following error when running

pnpm dev

:

$PROJECT_DIR

ode_modules\.pnpm\@payloadcms+richtext-slate@1.0.0_react-dom@18.2.0

ode_modules\@payloadcms\richtext-slate\src\index.ts:14 CellComponent: withMergedProps({ ^ TypeError: (0 , _utilities.withMergedProps) is not a function at slateEditor ($PROJECT_DIR

ode_modules\.pnpm\@payloadcms+richtext-slate@1.0.0_react-dom@18.2.0

ode_modules\@payloadcms\richtext-slate\src\index.ts:14:35) at Object.<anonymous> ($PROJECT_DIR\dev\src\payload.config.ts:16:22) at Module._compile (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1256:14) at Module.m._compile ($PROJECT_DIR

ode_modules\.pnpm\ts-node@9.1.1_typescript@4.9.5

ode_modules\ts-node\src\index.ts:1056:23) at Module._extensions..js (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1310:10) at Object.require.extensions.<computed> [as .ts] ($PROJECT_DIR

ode_modules\.pnpm\ts-node@9.1.1_typescript@4.9.5

ode_modules\ts-node\src\index.ts:1059:12) at Module.load (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1119:32) at Function.Module._load (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:960:12) at Module.require (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1143:19) at require (node:internal/modules/cjs/helpers:110:18)

Is there a known issue ?

Update: Manually updating dependencies in the package.json to the following:

{ "@payloadcms/bundler-webpack" : "^1.0.4" , "@payloadcms/db-mongodb" : "^1.0.4" , "@payloadcms/richtext-slate" : "^1.0.6" , "cross-env" : "^7.0.3" , "dotenv" : "^8.2.0" , "express" : "^4.17.1" , "payload" : "^2.0.11" }

Allowed me to go one error further:

Module not found: Error: Can't resolve '$PROJECT_DIR

ode_modules\.pnpm\@payloadcms+bundler-webpack@1.0.0_@swc+core@1.3.80

ode_modules\payload\dist\admin' in '$PROJECT_DIR\dev'

Update #2, saving the file correctly and re-running pnpm install did work.