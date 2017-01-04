Crash on initialization

Hi,
I'm currently in the process of upgrading all my projects to payload 2, but I wanted to try with a testing environment for my plugins.
In order to check, I wanted to start fresh, so I used
npx create-payload-app -n dev -t blank --use-pnpm
and the mongodb adapter.
The setup was successful, but I'm encountering the following error when running
pnpm dev
:
$PROJECT_DIR\node_modules\.pnpm\@payloadcms+richtext-slate@1.0.0_react-dom@18.2.0\node_modules\@payloadcms\richtext-slate\src\index.ts:14
CellComponent: withMergedProps({
^
TypeError: (0 , _utilities.withMergedProps) is not a function
at slateEditor ($PROJECT_DIR\node_modules\.pnpm\@payloadcms+richtext-slate@1.0.0_react-dom@18.2.0\node_modules\@payloadcms\richtext-slate\src\index.ts:14:35)
at Object.<anonymous> ($PROJECT_DIR\dev\src\payload.config.ts:16:22)
at Module._compile (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1256:14)
at Module.m._compile ($PROJECT_DIR\node_modules\.pnpm\ts-node@9.1.1_typescript@4.9.5\node_modules\ts-node\src\index.ts:1056:23)
at Module._extensions..js (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1310:10)
at Object.require.extensions.<computed> [as .ts] ($PROJECT_DIR\node_modules\.pnpm\ts-node@9.1.1_typescript@4.9.5\node_modules\ts-node\src\index.ts:1059:12)
at Module.load (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1119:32)
at Function.Module._load (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:960:12)
at Module.require (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1143:19)
at require (node:internal/modules/cjs/helpers:110:18)
Is there a known issue ?
Update: Manually updating dependencies in the package.json to the following:
{
"@payloadcms/bundler-webpack": "^1.0.4",// From ^1.0.0
"@payloadcms/db-mongodb": "^1.0.4", // From ^1.0.0
"@payloadcms/richtext-slate": "^1.0.6", // From ^1.0.0
"cross-env": "^7.0.3",
"dotenv": "^8.2.0",
"express": "^4.17.1",
"payload": "^2.0.11" // From ^2.0.0
}
Allowed me to go one error further:
Module not found: Error: Can't resolve '$PROJECT_DIR\node_modules\.pnpm\@payloadcms+bundler-webpack@1.0.0_@swc+core@1.3.80\node_modules\payload\dist\admin' in '$PROJECT_DIR\dev'
Update #2, saving the file correctly and re-running pnpm install did work.
