Create action is not working as expected with relationships...

Hi, I am kind of new to PayloadCMS but I struggle to find any resources on, how to send a proper create post for a collection with a relationship, to create both collections at the same time.

Is this even possible?

If I try to send a request with the relationship field in the body having an object as value (containing keys and values that are required as defined in my collection). It just gives me the following error:

"This field has the following invalid selections: [object Object] 0"

Some help on this and maybe some resources would be great!