Community Help

Create custom modal or popup?

default discord avatar
kaspartr
7 months ago
8

When you delete a collection item, there is a Delete confirmation modal / popup.


Is it possible to use this built-in functionality to trigger confirmation popups on demand?



For example one would like to trigger confirmation before creation or update.

  • default discord avatar
    martin.rahbek
    7 months ago

    That's a great question. I would like to know that too.

  • default discord avatar
    akshay
    7 months ago

    You should be able to use the

    Modal

    component and

    useModal

    hook if you import from

    payload/dist

    . It would be awesome, if payload just export their whole component Kit.



    Here's the related idea -

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/1471#discussioncomment-4514706
  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    7 months ago

    Here’s another related discussion:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/1729
  • default discord avatar
    tinouti
    4 months ago

    Anyone figured out how to do this by any chance ( @kaspartr @martin.rahbek )? 👀



    Actually I started looking at this a while ago and turns out I was pretty much there already. Here's the code I used to display a button that will open a modal when clicked (wrapped in a UI field):



    import React from 'react'
import { useDocumentInfo } from "payload/components/utilities";
import { Modal, useModal } from '@faceless-ui/modal';
import { MinimalTemplate } from "payload/components/templates";
import { Button } from "payload/components/elements";
import { Props } from 'payload/components/fields/Text';
import './styles.scss';

const baseClass = 'ui-element-with-modal';

const UIElement: React.FC<Props> = (props) => {
    const { toggleModal } = useModal();
    const { id } = useDocumentInfo();
    const modalSlug = `${baseClass}-confirmation-${id}`;

    return (
        <div>
            <Button
                size="medium"
                buttonStyle="secondary"
                onClick={() => {
                    toggleModal(modalSlug);
                }}
            >
                Open modal
            </Button>
            <Modal
                slug={modalSlug}
                className={`${baseClass}__modal`}
            >
                <MinimalTemplate className={`${baseClass}__template`}>
                    <h1>Modal title goes here</h1>
                    <p>Modal description goes here</p>
                    <Button
                        buttonStyle="secondary"
                        type="button"
                        onClick={() => {
                            toggleModal(modalSlug);
                        }}
                    >
                        Cancel
                    </Button>
                    <Button>
                        Confirm
                    </Button>
                </MinimalTemplate>
            </Modal>
        </div>
    )
};

export default UIElement;


    And I also needed to copy some css over:



    .ui-element-with-modal {
    &__modal {
        display: flex;
        align-items: center;
        height: 100%;

        &:before, &:after {
            content: " ";
            position: absolute;
            top: 0;
            right: 0;
            bottom: 0;
            left: 0;
        }
    
        &:before {
            background: var(--theme-bg);
            opacity: 0.85;
        }
    
        &:after {
            backdrop-filter: blur(5px);
        }
    }

    &__template {
        position: relative;
        z-index: 1;

        .btn {
            margin-right: 1.9230769231rem;
        }
    }
}


    Really looking forward to having access to Payload's components directly though, as this is a bit gross. 😅

    image.png
    image.png
