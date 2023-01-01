DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Creating a Multi Tab accordion block on Payload

default discord avatar
roac
5 months ago
2

I want to create a FAQ accordion with multiple tabs:


Tab 1 : Products


- label


-answer


Tab 2 : Services


- label


-answer



Has anyone made this? Any help would be much appreciated. I'm more interested on how to implement this on a NextJS frontend

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    Hi @roac, you could setup your fields like this:



    {
  name: 'tabs',
  type: 'array',
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'tabTitle',
      type: 'text',
    },
    {
      name: 'accordion',
      type: 'array',
      fields: [
        {
          name: 'label',
          type: 'text',
        },
        {
          name: 'answer',
          type: 'richText',
        },
      ],
    },
  ],
}


    As for the frontend, I would recommend checking out the faceless UI collapsibles:

    https://facelessui.com/docs/collapsibles
  • default discord avatar
    roac
    4 months ago

    Thanks so much @jesschow

