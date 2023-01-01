Creating a Multi Tab accordion block on Payload

I want to create a FAQ accordion with multiple tabs:
Tab 1 : Products
- label
-answer
Tab 2 : Services
- label
-answer
Has anyone made this? Any help would be much appreciated. I'm more interested on how to implement this on a NextJS frontend
Hi @roac, you could setup your fields like this:
{
name: 'tabs',
type: 'array',
fields: [
{
name: 'tabTitle',
type: 'text',
},
{
name: 'accordion',
type: 'array',
fields: [
{
name: 'label',
type: 'text',
},
{
name: 'answer',
type: 'richText',
},
],
},
],
}
As for the frontend, I would recommend checking out the faceless UI collapsibles:https://facelessui.com/docs/collapsibles
Thanks so much @jesschow
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.