Every time I try to deploy Payload new project to production, I keep getting this error that
cross-env
not found.
This is usually resolved by adding production false to installation,
yarn install --production=false
.
Has anyone else faced this issue?
Hi, I just installed the cross-env package to solve the issue!
Also, in my case, I had to be careful of which packages were dependencies or devDependencies. Cross-env needs to go under dependencies.
I think this has to be fixed in all the examples, the team usually use cross-env in dev dependencyhttps://github.com/payloadcms/template-website/blob/main/package.json#L38
here is one example
Issue opened here:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/2948
Thank you for the report.
thank you @denolfe
