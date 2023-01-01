DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

cross-env not found

default discord avatar
generator101
last month
6

Every time I try to deploy Payload new project to production, I keep getting this error that

cross-env

not found.


This is usually resolved by adding production false to installation,

yarn install --production=false

.



Has anyone else faced this issue?

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.