Custom Admin Panel

default discord avatar
octalpixel
4 months ago
10

What would be best way to approach to build a custom admin panel but use the underlying application framework to build apps/mobile apps

  • default discord avatar
    noheadphones
    4 months ago

    Use the provided API...for rolling something internally, the graphql API is probably the easiest, as you can very quickly generate your queries and fetch hooks from it



    the API will remain extendable, plus it still uses all the hooks and access permissions provided by payload

  • default discord avatar
    dumbledore
    4 months ago

    Swapping components one by one is one way to go about it

  • default discord avatar
    noheadphones
    4 months ago

    I fear that maintenance could be an issue there, if more components are added or something else changes



    Far less stable than just using the API

  • default discord avatar
    dumbledore
    4 months ago

    You are correct, but I think the generate the react ui by parsing the config at build time, do we have access to the config schema to create the dynamic ui? I do think its possible but not so sure if there is a straight forward to so.

  • default discord avatar
    noheadphones
    4 months ago

    You have access to the generated types and if you use graphql you could easily generate more than enough of the code..but it depends entirely on OP's use case



    you can also fill in the gaps with custom endpoints

  • default discord avatar
    dumbledore
    4 months ago

    Yeah that work.

  • default discord avatar
    octalpixel
    4 months ago

    Thanks for answers @noheadphones @dumbledore . Seems like its going to be bit of a task to get it up and running. I will looking into with your pointers.

