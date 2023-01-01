What would be best way to approach to build a custom admin panel but use the underlying application framework to build apps/mobile apps
Use the provided API...for rolling something internally, the graphql API is probably the easiest, as you can very quickly generate your queries and fetch hooks from it
the API will remain extendable, plus it still uses all the hooks and access permissions provided by payload
Swapping components one by one is one way to go about it
I fear that maintenance could be an issue there, if more components are added or something else changes
Far less stable than just using the API
You are correct, but I think the generate the react ui by parsing the config at build time, do we have access to the config schema to create the dynamic ui? I do think its possible but not so sure if there is a straight forward to so.
You have access to the generated types and if you use graphql you could easily generate more than enough of the code..but it depends entirely on OP's use case
you can also fill in the gaps with custom endpoints
Yeah that work.
Thanks for answers @noheadphones @dumbledore . Seems like its going to be bit of a task to get it up and running. I will looking into with your pointers.
