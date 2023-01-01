Custom button to create new entry in collection

I'm experimenting with a workaround for a "content staging" feature I'm trying to implement. Essentially I need to put a custom button (either in the list or the document edit screen) that when clicked, creates a new entry in a different collection based on the data in current document. What's the best way to do that?

I've created the button with a UI field and tried using the local API to do this, but I get an error

payload__WEBPACK_IMPORTED_MODULE_1__.default.create is not a function

. I think I'm not using it correctly, is this designed to only work with hooks? Should I use graphql instead? An entirely different approach?

Code below for the ui field custom component... any help/examples appreciated. Thanks!