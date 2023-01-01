Custom button to create new entry in collection

I'm experimenting with a workaround for a "content staging" feature I'm trying to implement. Essentially I need to put a custom button (either in the list or the document edit screen) that when clicked, creates a new entry in a different collection based on the data in current document. What's the best way to do that?
I've created the button with a UI field and tried using the local API to do this, but I get an error
payload__WEBPACK_IMPORTED_MODULE_1__.default.create is not a function
. I think I'm not using it correctly, is this designed to only work with hooks? Should I use graphql instead? An entirely different approach?
Code below for the ui field custom component... any help/examples appreciated. Thanks!
import React from "react";
import { useDocumentInfo } from "payload/components/utilities";
import payload from "payload";
async function createStagePage(docData) {
await payload.create({
collection: "stagePage",
data: {
title: "testTitle",
},
});
}
type Props = { label: string };
const StageField: React.FC<Props> = (props) => {
const docinfo = useDocumentInfo();
const clickHandler = (event: React.MouseEvent<HTMLButtonElement>) => {
event.preventDefault();
const returnObj = {
fields: docinfo.collection.fields,
id: docinfo.id,
};
createStagePage(returnObj);
};
return <button onClick={clickHandler}>Content Stage</button>;
};
export default StageField;
The local API is server-side only, you'll need to hit the REST API using fetch.
Here is a component that queries another collection that you may be able to use some code from:https://github.com/payloadcms/public-demo/blob/master/src/components/CategorySummary/index.tsx
I'm trying to implement something very similar, have you had any success with that and if yes how did you solve it?
We ended up going a different direction and I did not get anywhere with that, sorry.
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.