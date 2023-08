In the documentation, you give an example of views.List customization, but how to get access to the data in the views.Edit custom component?

It seems that the useField

const { value : title } = useField ({ path : 'title' })

and useAllFormFields

const data = useAllFormFields ()

hooks do not return field data.

Return always undefined value.

Solved, need wait when isLoading === false and data return title field