Custom "Create first user" page

Hi,
is there a way to customize the "Create first user" page? In the docs I was able to find how to customize the login page only...
Thank you!
Hi @GiS91 - currently we don't have a component override in place for the create new user view. This would be a great addition if you want to open a feature request on our GitHub OR if you fancy building it, we would also happily accept a PR.
You can still use custom css on this page and possibly use a workaround.
Ehi @jesschow, it would be great to contribute with a PR, but I actually would not have enough spare time to complete it shortly, plus my knowlege of Payload is still superficial as of now (I discovered it a couple of months ago).
Let me think about it, in case I'll just open a feature request on GitHub.
Thank you!!! ☺️
@GiS91 feature request would be great and thanks for raising this 🙌
Okay, great!
