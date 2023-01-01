DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Custom "Create first user" page

default discord avatar
GiS91
4 months ago
4

Hi,



is there a way to customize the "Create first user" page? In the docs I was able to find how to customize the login page only...



Thank you!

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    Hi @GiS91 - currently we don't have a component override in place for the create new user view. This would be a great addition if you want to open a feature request on our GitHub OR if you fancy building it, we would also happily accept a PR.



    You can still use custom css on this page and possibly use a workaround.

  • default discord avatar
    GiS91
    4 months ago

    Ehi @jesschow, it would be great to contribute with a PR, but I actually would not have enough spare time to complete it shortly, plus my knowlege of Payload is still superficial as of now (I discovered it a couple of months ago).



    Let me think about it, in case I'll just open a feature request on GitHub.



    Thank you!!! ☺️

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    @GiS91 feature request would be great and thanks for raising this 🙌

  • default discord avatar
    GiS91
    4 months ago

    Okay, great!

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.