Custom CSP for Payload in Express server with frontend app

Posting here in case anyone else comes across this. We have a custom express server serving both Payload and our frontend app. Payload admin is available via

/admin

The frontend app and Payload have quite different CSP settings. If you're using

- then you can chain helmet middleware and return different policies depending on the request path. For example...

app. use ( function ( req, res, next ) { let middleware if (req. path . startsWith ( '/admin' )) { middleware = helmet ({ contentSecurityPolicy : { 'script-src' : [ "'self'" ], 'img-src' : [ "'self'" , 'data:' , 'cdn.yourcdn.com' ], 'media-src' : [ "'self'" , 'data:' , 'cdn.yourcdn.com' ], 'default-src' : [ "'self'" ] } }) } else { middleware = helmet ({ crossOriginEmbedderPolicy : false , contentSecurityPolicy : { directives : { 'connect-src' : [ ENVIRONMENT === 'development' ? 'ws:' : null , "'self'" , ]. filter ( Boolean ), 'script-src' : [ "'strict-dynamic'" , "'self'" , "'unsafe-inline'" , 'https:' , 'http:' , ( _, res ) => `'nonce- ${res.locals.cspNonce} '` ], 'script-src-attr' : [ ( _, res ) => `'nonce- ${res.locals.cspNonce} '` ], 'font-src' : [ "'self'" ], 'frame-src' : [ "'self'" ], 'img-src' : [ "'self'" , 'data:' , 'cdn.yourcdn.com' ], 'media-src' : [ "'self'" , 'data:' , 'cdn.yourcdn.com' ], 'default-src' : [ "'self'" ], 'upgrade-insecure-requests' : null } } }) } middleware (req, res, next) })

Hope this helps ;-)