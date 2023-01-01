Custom endpoint sends back localized fields

I'm working with a custom endpoint for one of my collections:

... endpoint: [{ ... handler: async (req, res) => { const { payload, query } = req; const teamMembers = { docs: await payload.collections['team-members'].Model.find() .sort({ order: -1, lastNameWithoutPrefix: 1, }) .limit(parseInt(query.limit as string)) .skip( (parseInt(query.page as string) - 1) * parseInt(query.limit as string), ), }; return res.status(200).send(teamMembers); }, ... }]

It sends all items from my collection back, however what I noticed is that the data for localized fields comes back as:

localizedField: {nl: 'string value'}

Normally payload sends the string back as

localizedField: 'string value'

. Is there a way to tell the custom endpoint to do this as well?