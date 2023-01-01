Custom express endpoint that leverages GraphQL

Hi everyone, I'm trying to create a series of custom express endpoints for my app and have run into a hefty performance issue using the internal API. The end goal of one of my endpoints is to perform a search that could potentially return tens of thousnands of entries many of which would have some fairly large fields (PDF data) that doesn't need to be sent to the client. I couldn't find anything in the docs for how to specify a subset of fields for the internal API (apologies if I just missed that while reading the docs), so I decided to use the javascript map function to extract the data I want and discard the rest before sending the search results back to the client. Is there a good way to hit the GraphQL API from a custom express endpoint running on the same server as Payload? If not, is there a better way to send only the necessary fields back to the client?

Thank you!