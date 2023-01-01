Custom Field Data Repopulation Issue in Role-Based Access System Configuration Dashboard

Hello everyone, I'm currently developing a role-based access system that can be configured through a dashboard. I've added a custom field (as shown in the image) and successfully saved the data in JSON format to the database. However, I'm encountering an issue where the selected permissions for a particular role (in this case, the Editor role) are not repopulated when I check it again. Can someone please assist me with a solution to repopulating the data in the custom field? While I'm aware that I can use Axios or fetch to retrieve the data, I'm wondering if there's an alternative method available. Thank you.

UPDATE: I have resolved the problem. The updated value will be passed as a parameter to the 'useField' hook. I neglected to verify this initially, and it was my error