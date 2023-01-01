Custom form fields

Guys I can't seem to figure it out. I created a custom form checkbox field and I can't save it do DB, it only saves blockType somehow. Weird thing is it works on local but not in production. Here is the output from API:

"id": "6507e3eac11f68a6b39b29de", "title": "Kontakt", "fields": [ { "blockType": "multiple-checkbox" }, { "name": "text", "label": "Text Input", "required": true, "id": "650809c27c5f1eb8b1fa2ba9", "blockType": "text" } ],

and here is my custom input code: