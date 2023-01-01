Custom input field component: Using the correct path?

I am trying to build a custom input component. I tried to use the path to get the correct value from the field. But in my group, all inputs are receiving the same path/value. What i am missing here?

Simple range slider component:

import React from 'react' ; import { useField } from 'payload/components/forms' ; import { Label } from 'payload/components/forms' ; import { Props } from 'payload/components/fields/Number' ; const RangeSelect : React . FC < Props > = ( props ) => { const { path, label, required } = props; const { value = 0.5 , setValue } = useField ({ path }); return ( < div > < Label htmlFor = {path} label = {label} required = {required} /> {value} // Changes for all inputs < input type = 'range' min = '0' max = '1' step = '0.01' onChange = {e => setValue(e.currentTarget.value)} /> </ div > ); }; export default RangeSelect ;