Community Help

Custom leaf component not rendering

default discord avatar
davthomxyz
last month
9

Hey! I'm having some trouble getting a custom leaf's component to render in the Slate editor.



(Video attached) I expected when I used the highilighted text button that the next would get larger, but that didn't wasn't happening. In browser devtools, there doesn't appear to be a change in the HTML when clicking the button either.



Here's my code:


// highlighted-text.tsx

import { ElementButton } from "payload/components/rich-text";
import { PaintBrushIcon } from "@heroicons/react/24/outline";
import { RichTextCustomElement } from "payload/types";

import "./highlighted-text.scss";

const HighlightedTextButton: React.FC<{ path: string }> = () => (
  <ElementButton format={""}>
    <PaintBrushIcon />
  </ElementButton>
);

const HighlightedTextLeaf: React.FC<{
  attributes: any;
  element: any;
  children?: React.ReactNode;
}> = ({ attributes, children }) => (
  <span {...attributes}>
    <div className="highlighted-text">{children}</div>
  </span>
);

export const highlightedTextLeaf: RichTextCustomElement = {
  name: "highlighted-text",
  Button: HighlightedTextButton,
  Element: HighlightedTextLeaf,
  plugins: [],
};


# highlighted-text.scss

@import "~payload/scss";

.highilighted-text {
  font-size: base(.8);
  margin-bottom: base(.5);
}
  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    @davthomxyz I'm pretty bad with React/JSX, but I think the format="" needs to be a string right?



    (Looking at official custom leaf examples, the button seems to always have format="action")



    For instance,

    https://github.com/payloadcms/website-cms/blob/main/src/fields/richText/br/Button/index.tsx
  • default discord avatar
    davthomxyz
    last month

    Ah good catch, let me try that



    Didn't work 😦



    Update: That code actually worked as an element, but not a leaf



    Update: It was because I was using the <ElementButton> component not the <LeafButton> component

  • default discord avatar
    lucaceck95
    2 weeks ago

    i'm working on a leaf element


    that's my code



    Button/index.tsx


    import React from 'react'
import { LeafButton } from 'payload/components/rich-text'

import Icon from '../Icon'

const baseClass = 'color'

const ToolbarButton: React.FC<{ path: string }> = () => (
  <LeafButton children={baseClass} format="spanleaf">
    <Icon />
  </LeafButton>
)

export default ToolbarButton


    Icon/index.tsx (copied from LargeText element on payload demo)


    const Icon = () => (
  <svg
    xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"
    viewBox="0 0 25 25"
  >
    <path
      d="M6.61695 9.94917L3.16602 19.25H4.65415L5.37256 17.2102H9.41361L10.1448 19.25H11.7356L8.23337 9.94917H6.61695ZM5.80874 15.9787L7.37384 11.5399L8.96461 15.9787H5.80874Z"
      fill="currentColor"
    />
    <path
      d="M14.2739 5.75H16.7691L21.8339 19.25H19.2457L18.1843 16.2521H12.7098L11.667 19.25H9.24635L14.2739 5.75ZM13.3988 14.2783H17.4767L15.4284 8.48724L13.3988 14.2783Z"
      fill="currentColor"
    />
  </svg>
);


    Leaf/index.tsx


    import React from 'react';

import './index.scss';

const baseClass = 'rich-text-spanleaf';

const SpanLeafElement: React.FC<{
  attributes: any
  element: any
  children: React.ReactNode
}> = ({ attributes, children }) => (
  
    <span className={baseClass}
    {...attributes}>
      {children}
    </span>
);
export default SpanLeafElement;


    index.tsx


    import Button from "./Button";
import Leaf from "./Leaf";
import { withSpanLeaf } from "./plugin";

const spanLeaf: RichTextCustomLeaf = {
  name: "spanleaf",
  Button,
  Leaf,
  plugins: [withSpanLeaf],
};

export default spanLeaf;


    every works fine..


    but i have a problem on build.

    src/fields/richText/spanLeaf/Button/index.tsx(9,15): error TS2710: 'children' are specified twice. The attribute named 'children' will be overwritten.

    i don't know how to fix it



    UPDATE:


    seems that i fix the problem...



    const ToolbarButton = () => (
  <LeafButton format="spanleaf">
    <Icon />
  </LeafButton>
)
    image.png
