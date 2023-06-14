Custom leaf component not rendering

Hey! I'm having some trouble getting a custom leaf's component to render in the Slate editor.

(Video attached) I expected when I used the highilighted text button that the next would get larger, but that didn't wasn't happening. In browser devtools, there doesn't appear to be a change in the HTML when clicking the button either.

Here's my code:

import { ElementButton } from "payload/components/rich-text" ; import { PaintBrushIcon } from "@heroicons/react/24/outline" ; import { RichTextCustomElement } from "payload/types" ; import "./highlighted-text.scss" ; const HighlightedTextButton : React . FC <{ path : string }> = () => ( < ElementButton format = { ""}> < PaintBrushIcon /> </ ElementButton > ); const HighlightedTextLeaf : React . FC <{ attributes : any ; element : any ; children?: React . ReactNode ; }> = ( { attributes, children } ) => ( < span { ...attributes }> < div className = "highlighted-text" > {children} </ div > </ span > ); export const highlightedTextLeaf : RichTextCustomElement = { name : "highlighted-text" , Button : HighlightedTextButton , Element : HighlightedTextLeaf , plugins : [], };