Custom Leaf/Element in Slate

I've learned that Payload is moving to Lexical, but in the meanwhile, is there any full example of how to make these possible? I'm sort of in the dark here.
Let's say I'd need just a basic
Larger
and
Smaller
leafs to alter text size accordingly. Creating and assigning toolbar button is a breeze, but what's next? How to assign an
onClick
event to render a custom Leaf/Element inside the Editor?
If someone has done this previously I'd love to learn! Thx
@pooledge Have you seen any of the examples of customs leaf tags / buttons? I believe they exist in the different payload example repos. I've personally created a text color leaf at one point. Let me know if you can find any of those examples, if not, happy to find my old example
@notchr any example helps, thank you!
@pooledge You may have to browser this thread a bit, but this was the discussion when I was building a custom color buttonhttps://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1085263676791062528/1088517710922661898
Got it, thanks!
