Custom Leaf/Element in Slate

I've learned that Payload is moving to Lexical, but in the meanwhile, is there any full example of how to make these possible? I'm sort of in the dark here.

Let's say I'd need just a basic

Larger

and

Smaller

leafs to alter text size accordingly. Creating and assigning toolbar button is a breeze, but what's next? How to assign an

onClick

event to render a custom Leaf/Element inside the Editor?

If someone has done this previously I'd love to learn! Thx