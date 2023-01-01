DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Custom leaf in slate editor

default discord avatar
ilyas771
last month
2

How to integrate custom leaf to slate editor? I have tried the one below



leaves: [


'bold',


'italic',


{


name: Leaf.name,


Button: Leaf.Button,


Leaf: Leaf.Leaf,


},


],


but it throws


Uncaught Error: The

useSlate

hook must be used inside the <Slate> component's context.


at useSlate (index.es.js:1659:1)


at Button (colorText.tsx:69:26)

  • default discord avatar
    markatomniux
    last month

    are you using the LeafButton provided by Payload? What does that code look like

  • default discord avatar
    ilyas771
    last month

    so you need a single version of slate, just importing from payload/node_modules/slate will work

