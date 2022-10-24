When creating a custom Lexical block, how can you force a rerender of the component to reflect the changes before refreshing the page?
Issue shown here at 22:50
Server components only receive the initial data. I would not use them if you need the current data and if you want it to be reactive.
For that, please use a client component and get the data from the useForm hook
Thank you
FYI, we'll change this so that custom RSCs re-render when the block edit drawer is saved. That way, the value will updated and you won't need a client component, unless you have something in the actual block component that changes its value
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