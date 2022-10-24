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Custom Lexical Block

default discord avatar
showmaticlast year
4

When creating a custom Lexical block, how can you force a rerender of the component to reflect the changes before refreshing the page?



Issue shown here at 22:50


https://youtu.be/y9jBK8LKddM?si=vqUElxJS7pnB2UUP&t=1370
  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    last year

    Server components only receive the initial data. I would not use them if you need the current data and if you want it to be reactive.



    For that, please use a client component and get the data from the useForm hook

  • default discord avatar
    showmaticlast year

    Thank you

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    last year

    FYI, we'll change this so that custom RSCs re-render when the block edit drawer is saved. That way, the value will updated and you won't need a client component, unless you have something in the actual block component that changes its value

  • default discord avatar
    showmaticlast year
    @360823574644129795

    you guys are awesome

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