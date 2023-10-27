Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Custom logo for breadcrumbs disappears when clicking on collection

default discord avatar
chrinsieboy
last week
4

I have a custom logo for in the breadcrumbs and on the dashboard it look wonderful, but when i click on a collection, it just disappears. I am working on payload version

2.0.9

Logo.tsx


/* eslint-disable no-use-before-define */
// eslint-disable-next-line import/no-extraneous-dependencies
import React from 'react'

const Icon = () => (
<svg viewBox="0 0 80.5 73.17" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
    <style>{`
        .cls-1{
            fill:#5130e9;
        }
        .cls-1,.cls-2{
            fill-rule:evenodd;
        }
        .cls-2{
            fill:#b29ff2;
        }
    `}</style>
    <path className='cls-1' d="M47.5,53.28A11.93,11.93,0,0,1,37.17,71.17H12A12,12,0,0,1,1.43,53.5a.94.94,0,0,1,.12-.22L14.19,31.37a11.93,11.93,0,0,1,20.66,0Z" />
    <path className='cls-2' d="M66.45,71.17H50.57a18.72,18.72,0,0,0,2.13-3,17.75,17.75,0,0,0,0-17.93L40.05,28.37a17.76,17.76,0,0,0-15.53-9,18,18,0,0,0-3.62.36L28.83,6A12,12,0,0,1,49.66,6L76.87,53.14A12,12,0,0,1,66.45,71.17Z" />
</svg>
)

export default Icon


payload.config.ts


import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config';
import { env } from './lib/env';

import Icon from './admin/Icon';

export default buildConfig({
  admin: {
    meta: {
      titleSuffix: "Example title",
    },
    components: {
      graphics: {
        Icon: Icon,
      },
    },
  },
  // all the other stuff
})




Custom logo for breadcrumbs disappears when clicking on collection

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    last week

    I was able to recreate this issue @chrinsieboy . Opening an issue now 👍

  • default discord avatar
    chrinsieboy
    last week

    Great 🎉

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    last week

    Issue created here:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/3905


    Issue updated with fix. TLDR is that the svg needs width and height. 



    // `admin.graphics.Icon`
<svg
  width="1.5em" // Add this
  height="1.5em" // This too
  viewBox="0 0 24 24"
>
    CleanShot_2023-11-01_at_12.44.37.png
  • default discord avatar
    chrinsieboy
    3 days ago

    Ahh, thx alot!

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.