I have a custom logo for in the breadcrumbs and on the dashboard it look wonderful, but when i click on a collection, it just disappears. I am working on payload version

2.0.9

Logo.tsx

import React from 'react' const Icon = ( ) => ( < svg viewBox = "0 0 80.5 73.17" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" > < style > {` .cls-1 { fill: #5130e9 ; } .cls-1 , .cls-2 { fill-rule:evenodd; } .cls-2 { fill: #b29ff2 ; } `} </ style > < path className = 'cls-1' d = "M47.5,53.28A11.93,11.93,0,0,1,37.17,71.17H12A12,12,0,0,1,1.43,53.5a.94.94,0,0,1,.12-.22L14.19,31.37a11.93,11.93,0,0,1,20.66,0Z" /> < path className = 'cls-2' d = "M66.45,71.17H50.57a18.72,18.72,0,0,0,2.13-3,17.75,17.75,0,0,0,0-17.93L40.05,28.37a17.76,17.76,0,0,0-15.53-9,18,18,0,0,0-3.62.36L28.83,6A12,12,0,0,1,49.66,6L76.87,53.14A12,12,0,0,1,66.45,71.17Z" /> </ svg > ) export default Icon

payload.config.ts

import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config' ; import { env } from './lib/env' ; import Icon from './admin/Icon' ; export default buildConfig ({ admin : { meta : { titleSuffix : "Example title" , }, components : { graphics : { Icon : Icon , }, }, }, })

Custom logo for breadcrumbs disappears when clicking on collection