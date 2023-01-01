Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Custom message when delete item from collection

default discord avatar
agolovan
5 months ago
1

How could I put a custom message for Confirm Deletion for certain collection? The standard message is You are about to delete the Tag SEATTLE. Are you sure? i could change a color, but is there a way to update text?

  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    I don't know how you would do it for a specific collection. The language files can be overwritten, but it would replace it in every delete modal, not just your Tag collection.



    Thinking about how I might do this, you may be able to do it with custom CSS ::after to add content. The part I'm unsure of is if you'll be able to find selectors for the collection being deleted.


    https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/::after


    A simple enhancement we could make is making sure you have the needed classes or ids that would allow you to do this.



    Another way about this is we could expose a new config property that would allow you to do this. I have a proposal for custom actions which isn't priortized atm, but in the future it could be used to replace built-in components in Payload on a per-collection basis:


    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/2755
