Custom message when delete item from collection

How could I put a custom message for Confirm Deletion for certain collection? The standard message is You are about to delete the Tag SEATTLE. Are you sure? i could change a color, but is there a way to update text?
I don't know how you would do it for a specific collection. The language files can be overwritten, but it would replace it in every delete modal, not just your Tag collection.
Thinking about how I might do this, you may be able to do it with custom CSS ::after to add content. The part I'm unsure of is if you'll be able to find selectors for the collection being deleted.
A simple enhancement we could make is making sure you have the needed classes or ids that would allow you to do this.
Another way about this is we could expose a new config property that would allow you to do this. I have a proposal for custom actions which isn't priortized atm, but in the future it could be used to replace built-in components in Payload on a per-collection basis:
