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Community Help

Custom message when delete item from collection

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agolovan3 years ago
1

How could I put a custom message for Confirm Deletion for certain collection? The standard message is You are about to delete the Tag SEATTLE. Are you sure? i could change a color, but is there a way to update text?

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    dribbens
    3 years ago

    I don't know how you would do it for a specific collection. The language files can be overwritten, but it would replace it in every delete modal, not just your Tag collection.



    Thinking about how I might do this, you may be able to do it with custom CSS ::after to add content. The part I'm unsure of is if you'll be able to find selectors for the collection being deleted.


    https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/::after

    A simple enhancement we could make is making sure you have the needed classes or ids that would allow you to do this.



    Another way about this is we could expose a new config property that would allow you to do this. I have a proposal for custom actions which isn't priortized atm, but in the future it could be used to replace built-in components in Payload on a per-collection basis:


    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/2755
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