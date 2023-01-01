DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Custom `Nav` - access to Payload utilities?

default discord avatar
zoul0813
2 months ago
2

I'm looking into building a custom Nav component, to allow me to have the Nav collapse and take up less horizontal space. However, I'm finding it difficult to do this as it appears that most of the utilities used to create the default Nav are not exported.



Am I looking in the wrong place, or are things like

groupNavItems

and the default

NavGroup

component just not publicly accessible? Any plans to make them public?

