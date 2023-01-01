I'm looking into building a custom Nav component, to allow me to have the Nav collapse and take up less horizontal space. However, I'm finding it difficult to do this as it appears that most of the utilities used to create the default Nav are not exported.
Am I looking in the wrong place, or are things like
groupNavItems
and the default
NavGroup
component just not publicly accessible? Any plans to make them public?
Hi @zoul0813 - have you seen @eustachi0 's collapsible sidebar component here? You may be able to use this or find something useful to help with creating your own.
thank you - I'll take a look, initial review of the code shows I was looking in the wrong place for the exports ...
