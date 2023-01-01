Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Custom Point Field

thacac31330
6 days ago
Hello all, I'm looking for this for such a long time, but I'm creating a custom field based on the "point" type field which could be fed by clicking a a leaflet map...



I succeeded in creating the map and getting interactions but, I don't find the "basic" point field definition anywhere to use the component in my custom field...do I have to use 2 inputs fields to rebuild a kind of point field?



I thinks there's something I don't uderstand ;/



I'm quite surprised to find se few info about field extension/custo and specially that Point Field... If somebody can help that would be GREEEEAAT 🙂



thanks

    herb3763
    6 days ago

    I can't really help but does anything in this help?

    https://payloadcms.com/community-help/github/geospatial-queries-field
    thacac31330
    5 days ago

    for info, I made it, some adjustment still on going but I found the trick



    I've a map on which you can click and drag a marker to get the coords in bdd/api



    I think this is a good base to extend with address getter api etc



    this is not under "plugin" yet



    txs to all

