Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Custom select UI element- path undefined

default discord avatar
__ds
last week

Using this:


    {
      name: 'stripeLink',
      type: 'ui',
      admin: {
        components: {
          Field: StripeProducts,
        },
      },


and within my custom component

StripeProducts

;


export const StripeProducts: React.FC<StripeProductsProps> = ({ path }) => {


path

is coming up as undefined.

props

is a copy of that object (admin). How would i pull

path

down? Using next-payload



Just got a bot answer 🙂 

When specifying a UI field type, the path property is not provided. It is only available for other field types.
    Open the post
    Continue the discussion in Discord
    Like what we're doing?
    Star us on GitHub!

    Star

    Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

    Discord

    online

    Can't find what you're looking for?

    Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.