Custom select UI element- path undefined

Using this:
{
name: 'stripeLink',
type: 'ui',
admin: {
components: {
Field: StripeProducts,
},
},
and within my custom component
StripeProducts
;
export const StripeProducts: React.FC<StripeProductsProps> = ({ path }) => {
path
is coming up as undefined.
props
is a copy of that object (admin). How would i pull
path
down? Using next-payload
Just got a bot answer 🙂
When specifying a UI field type, the path property is not provided. It is only available for other field types.
