Custom validation has no effect on server

I have a field I'm trying to disable validation on the server with
validate: () => true
, but this appears to only be effect client-side validation,not
server-side validation, which is still failing. My understanding is that if I provide a function for the
validate
field in a Payload field, that should effect both the client and server side of things (https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1071412742273105950/1071429268007043143
). I've inserted some
console.log
s and I can verify that my custom
validate
function is getting run on the client but nothing is happening on the server.
Did you restart your server after making the change?
Yes I have
I have overriding one the fields for a collection with my own plugin, which does set the custom
validate
function. I couldn't find anything in the Payload docs, but are there any known patterns that would break overriding the
validate
function on the server but not client? (I can verify my custom function is firing on the client)
Hey @mebeigel if you are still running into this, please open an issue on github and follow the steps in the issue template so we can recreate and get to the bottom of it! Thanks!
