Custom validation has no effect on server

I have a field I'm trying to disable validation on the server with

validate: () => true

, but this appears to only be effect client-side validation,

server-side validation, which is still failing. My understanding is that if I provide a function for the

validate

field in a Payload field, that should effect both the client and server side of things (

). I've inserted some

console.log

s and I can verify that my custom

validate

function is getting run on the client but nothing is happening on the server.