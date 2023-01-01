Customizing document deletion modal

I have a use case where I would like to display a custom message to the user when they choose to delete something.

One example use case is as follows --

I have a collection of blogs and collection of tags. The blogs each have a tags field with a hasMany relation to the tags. I add a tag called

test

and assign it to blogs A, B, and C.

When the user deletes the tag using the CMS, I have a hook that searches through all blogs and deletes the tag from the tags field as well.

However, I would like to modify the "Confirm deletion" modal copy to inform the user of which blogs will be affected, or at least how many. E.g., being able to display "This will remove the tag from blogs A, B, and C" or "This will affect 37 blog posts" would be great.

Is this currently possible in Payload, and if so, how? A general direction rather than an exact solution would be fine, e.g. there is a config option, or I would need to overwrite the modal with a custom component, etc.

Thanks in advance.