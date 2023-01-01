Hello,

I want to customize the

RowLabel

of a

relationship

field to display the title and subtitle of the collection item it is related to

My issue is that

data

from

RowLabel: ({ path, data, index }) => {}

only contains for example

Object { id: "6438e283fbaec9259f48dde3", projects: "6438d9306be920572b3b8a59" }

And i'd like to access the data of the project it points to

But i cannot figure out if it's possible to raise the

depth

somewhere to achieve that

My understanding is that i cannot use the local API in a react component, and therefore cannot use

import payload from 'payload'

is that correct?

For now i have the following snippet that works but i am using a

GET

to fetch the data from the project and it doesn't feel right

Is there a better way to do this?