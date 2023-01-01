Hello,
I am new to Payload CMS. When I create a collection (for example, post), Payload create a database in mongodb in plural form => (posts). I already have a ready-made database named
post
in singular naming and I need Payload to use that database, so Payload cannot detect that because it is creating (posts) automatically. Can anyone please assist on how I can achieve this?
I did the following, but none of them is successful:
* I tried changing the slug to singular name: It keeps enforcing the name to be in plural form.
* I tried adding
labels: {plural: post}
inside the
CollectionConfig
* I tried adding
graphQL: {pluralName: post}
inside the
CollectionConfig
Database name is auto-generated in plural name
Yep, can reproduce that. Looking into this!
@alessiogr Sure, I would appreciate it if you can advise. Payload totally fits my requirements, but currently I just have this blocker that I couldn't find a solution for neither from the docs nor from the community help.
So there doesn't seem to be a way to disable that currently. Mongoose automatically does the pluralization of slugs.
I've just prepared PR which will allow you to configure this:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/pull/2836/files
Should hopefully make it in one of the next payload releases! Or you could install payload from my PR directly if it's fully blocking you and you are willing to risk that it might not be 100% stable and that the API can change
In payload 2.0, we can then hopefully disable the automatic pluralization by default.
@alessiogr Wow! Thank you very much. Glad to know you're implementing this in your next releases.
When I created the CMS app, I used
npx create-payload-app
and then built my requirements on that CMS. If I want to install Payload with your PR changes, may I know how I can achieve that?
check outhttps://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1115437341356593202/1115630826428846162
so make a fork of my pr branch, then build it, commit the build folder and install it
Thank you very much @alessiogr! It is working fine now 🙂
