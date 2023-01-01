Hello,

I am new to Payload CMS. When I create a collection (for example, post), Payload create a database in mongodb in plural form => (posts). I already have a ready-made database named

post

in singular naming and I need Payload to use that database, so Payload cannot detect that because it is creating (posts) automatically. Can anyone please assist on how I can achieve this?

I did the following, but none of them is successful:

* I tried changing the slug to singular name: It keeps enforcing the name to be in plural form.

* I tried adding

labels: {plural: post}

inside the

CollectionConfig

* I tried adding

graphQL: {pluralName: post}

inside the

CollectionConfig

Database name is auto-generated in plural name