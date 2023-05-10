Date field is always 1 day ahead

I setup a published date for custom published date:
name: 'postedDate',
type: 'date',
but this date is always 1 day ahead in the api return value.
For example, I select
05/09/2023
and this is what is returned in the api
2023-05-10T02:58:59.000Z
. I assumed this is with the timezone? is it possible to just output the exact date selected in the date picker so I dont have to deal with different times?
Is it a local or hosted setup? Isn't it the settings of you machine that has an issue?
It is on local, I am not sure, I would think if I select May 9 from the date picker, the date it would return in the api would be May 9 as well but it is returning May 10
Is it possible this is the ISO date timezone conversion?
Yeah, i had to convert the date in frontend, it is not possible to set a default time zone for the api?
Not currently. Most advice would be to always store ISO date and convert wherever it is presented.
