Date field is always 1 day ahead

default discord avatar
generator101
last month
5

I setup a published date for custom published date: 



name: 'postedDate',
type: 'date',


but this date is always 1 day ahead in the api return value.



For example, I select

05/09/2023

and this is what is returned in the api

2023-05-10T02:58:59.000Z

. I assumed this is with the timezone? is it possible to just output the exact date selected in the date picker so I dont have to deal with different times?

  • default discord avatar
    donfabrizio
    last month

    Is it a local or hosted setup? Isn't it the settings of you machine that has an issue?

  • default discord avatar
    generator101
    last month

    It is on local, I am not sure, I would think if I select May 9 from the date picker, the date it would return in the api would be May 9 as well but it is returning May 10

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    last month

    Is it possible this is the ISO date timezone conversion?

  • default discord avatar
    generator101
    last month

    Yeah, i had to convert the date in frontend, it is not possible to set a default time zone for the api?

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    last month

    Not currently. Most advice would be to always store ISO date and convert wherever it is presented.

