Date field is always 1 day ahead

I setup a published date for custom published date:

name: 'postedDate', type: 'date',

but this date is always 1 day ahead in the api return value.

For example, I select

05/09/2023

and this is what is returned in the api

2023-05-10T02:58:59.000Z

. I assumed this is with the timezone? is it possible to just output the exact date selected in the date picker so I dont have to deal with different times?