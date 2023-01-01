DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
De-referencing Relationships for Drag & Drop Ordering?

default discord avatar
TheDunco
4 months ago
11

Are you able to de-reference relationship objects when querying them? As in, can I have a relationship field wherein I query that field directly and then de-reference the result to get the data from the "related" documents in the order they appear in the relationship field?



I'm essentially trying to create hard-linked, drag & drop ordering of specific documents, as opposed to sorting by an arbitrary field on said documents. Is there a better way to do this without creating another field on the related documents? (wow I said "documents" a lot, sorry if this was confusing I hope I got my point across)

  • default discord avatar
    Alessio 🍣
    4 months ago
    a relationship field wherein I query that field directly and then de-reference the result to get the data from the "related" documents in the order they appear in the relationship field

    Just trying to understand - wouldn't increasing the "depth" in your query do that?

  • default discord avatar
    TheDunco
    4 months ago

    Is that what the query depth does? I'm honestly not familiar with how that works. Is this a GraphQL thing or a Payload thing? I'd assume a Payload thing and I will look into that if you think that could accomplish what I want here. That may be what I'm looking for



    Oh, yeah, I see this now:

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/getting-started/concepts#depth

    . That's awesome

  • default discord avatar
    Alessio 🍣
    4 months ago

    depth makes sure to populate the relationship's data instead of just displaying its ID - it's a payload thing. It's meant to be used in the Rest API and not GraphQL, though

  • default discord avatar
    TheDunco
    4 months ago
    depth makes sure to populate the relationship's data instead of just displaying its ID - it's a payload thing

    Yeah, that's awesome!



    It's meant to be used in the Rest API and not GraphQL, though

    This, however, is unfortunate since I'm only using GraphQL and have a whole abstracted system based entirely on fetching my content via GraphQL. Is it possible to specify this in the field config object and then query with GraphQL? I know you can set

    maxDepth

    in some places, but can you just set

    depth

    on a field level and have that apply to every query?

  • default discord avatar
    Alessio 🍣
    4 months ago
    but can you just set depth on a field level and have that apply to every query?

    Oh correct me if I'm wrong but I don't think so. Not sure if it would make a lot of sense for GraphQL there. Why not just specify all fields for that relationship which you need, so GraphQL populates those?

  • default discord avatar
    TheDunco
    4 months ago

    Would it work to just specify those fields? Would GraphQL essentially de-reference the relationship then?

  • default discord avatar
    Alessio 🍣
    4 months ago

    yup!

  • default discord avatar
    TheDunco
    4 months ago

    Oh sweet, that's the answer I needed then, thanks! Is that a GraphQL thing or is that behavior implemented by Payload?

  • default discord avatar
    Alessio 🍣
    4 months ago

    good question actually! Prob a mix of both but I've never looked at the implementation

  • default discord avatar
    TheDunco
    4 months ago

    Thanks so much for your help, I verified this will work for my purposes!

