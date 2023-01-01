Are you able to de-reference relationship objects when querying them? As in, can I have a relationship field wherein I query that field directly and then de-reference the result to get the data from the "related" documents in the order they appear in the relationship field?

I'm essentially trying to create hard-linked, drag & drop ordering of specific documents, as opposed to sorting by an arbitrary field on said documents. Is there a better way to do this without creating another field on the related documents? (wow I said "documents" a lot, sorry if this was confusing I hope I got my point across)