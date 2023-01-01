Dealing with SSR Cashing (NextJS)

I am currently running a customized version of the next-custom-server template on northflank. As I am using SSR I want to get a working cashe control which is not working out with my current setup on northflank (running next via custom express server). So here is my question: How are you handling cashing or does your hosting provider bring this out of the box? I am also thinking about migrating to the next-payload approach which allows hosting on vercel with the trade-off of cold starts.