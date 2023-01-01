Default Database "test", can I change the name for production?

I've used create-payload-app to create my project and a free Atlas cluster to quickly get up and running. On first load of the admin panel I created the user and payload created a new database named test at the connection I specified. Is there a way to change that to a proper name?

Now I'm testing the deployment to a DigitalOcean droplet and installed MongoDB there, do I have to create the database myself or is payload going to create that on first build based on the schema? Is it going to choose the name "test"?