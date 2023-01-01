DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Default Filter

default discord avatar
etmartinkazoo
2 months ago
1

Is it possible to have a default filter on a collection. For example, say a collection is called "tasks" and I want the collection view to always show the tasks whose status is not "completed". Is this possible?

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    Hi @etmartinkazoo, at the moment we don't have a default filter option for collections but this would be a great feature request.



    We did add a

    defaultSort

    option that could work for you in the meanwhile. You would sort by status to at least bring the completed tasks to the top:



    defaultSort: 'status',
// or descending
defaultSort: '-status',
