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Community Help

defaultColumns not working

default discord avatar
eddiedev3 years ago
12

Hi I've set my defaultColumns to the following for Media Collection List Page under admin: defaultColumns: ['title', 'customId', 'description', 'fileName'].


However, it doesn't do anything.


Any ideas?


Ty.

  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    3 years ago

    You may need to drop the

    _preferences

    collection in MongoDB. I don't know if there's an easy way to do this, I use Atlas so I just do it from the mongodb website.

  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    3 years ago

    If you delete your user and recreate it, preferences will get reset.



    but otherwise, dropping that table is the way

  • default discord avatar
    eddiedev3 years ago

    got it thank you!

  • default discord avatar
    ragingpotato.2 years ago

    is there anyway to do this without deleting the user and recreating it?

  • default discord avatar
    notchr2 years ago
    @446817950071128065

    Do you mean dropping user preferences?

  • default discord avatar
    ragingpotato.2 years ago

    yes

  • default discord avatar
    notchr2 years ago

    As like a one time thing? Or in general



    Because dropping the _preferences collection will surely do it



    Ideally you wouldn't be in this kind of in-between state with preferences



    But it can happen with changes to collections, etc

  • default discord avatar
    ragingpotato.2 years ago

    not really a one time. maybe when a user sets its preference on different order



    because the problem really for me is when a user logs out and logs back in, the columns are back to its default setup

  • default discord avatar
    notchr2 years ago

    Hmmm



    So not only can you not change the preferences, they don't persist when changed?

  • default discord avatar
    ragingpotato.2 years ago

    yes. is there an config for that or does it save on default?

  • default discord avatar
    notchr2 years ago

    Hmm



    Well there is an API for dealing with user preferences



    https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/preferences#managing-user-preferences

    It provides methods like setPreference



    After reading through that, will you let me know if you're still stuck?

  • default discord avatar
    ragingpotato.2 years ago

    will do! thank you so much!

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