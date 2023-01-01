defaultColumns not working

Hi I've set my defaultColumns to the following for Media Collection List Page under admin: defaultColumns: ['title', 'customId', 'description', 'fileName'].
However, it doesn't do anything.
Any ideas?
Ty.
You may need to drop the
_preferences
collection in MongoDB. I don't know if there's an easy way to do this, I use Atlas so I just do it from the mongodb website.
If you delete your user and recreate it, preferences will get reset.
but otherwise, dropping that table is the way
got it thank you!
