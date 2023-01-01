DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

defaultColumns not working

default discord avatar
eddieDev
3 months ago
4

Hi I've set my defaultColumns to the following for Media Collection List Page under admin: defaultColumns: ['title', 'customId', 'description', 'fileName'].


However, it doesn't do anything.


Any ideas?


Ty.

  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    You may need to drop the

    _preferences

    collection in MongoDB. I don't know if there's an easy way to do this, I use Atlas so I just do it from the mongodb website.

  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    If you delete your user and recreate it, preferences will get reset.



    but otherwise, dropping that table is the way

  • default discord avatar
    eddieDev
    3 months ago

    got it thank you!

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.