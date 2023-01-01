DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

defaultValue for a collection

default discord avatar
akacronos
5 months ago
4

I'm trying to set a relationship field with a default value, but I don't know what exactly I have to pass.




// This is the field
{
      name: 'format',
      type: 'relationship',
      relationTo: 'categories',
      label: 'Formato',
      defaultValue: { category: 'Artículo' }, // use the text field of the relationship.
      admin: {
        // readOnly: true,
        position: 'sidebar',
      },
    },

// Relationship
fields: [
    {
      name: 'collectionFor',
      type: 'select',
      label: 'Colección',
      required: true,
      hasMany: true,
      index: true,
      options: [
        {
          label: 'Actividades',
          value: 'activities',
        },
        {
          label: 'Convocatorias',
          value: 'calls',
        },
        {
          label: 'Comunidades',
          value: 'communities',
        },
        {
          label: 'Proyectos',
          value: 'projects',
        },
        {
          label: 'Blog',
          value: 'blog',
        },
        {
          label: 'Formato',
          value: 'format',
        },
      ],
    },
    {
      name: 'category',
      type: 'text',
      label: 'Categoría',
      required: true,
      unique: true,
      index: true,
    },
  ],
  • default discord avatar
    thgh
    5 months ago

    It's the id of the category:


    defaultValue: "abc123..."

    You will probably want to fetch a category each time that relationship is rendered and the value is empty. Then set the value. Maybe defaultValue takes an async function, would have to check the typing

  • default discord avatar
    ccz82
    5 months ago

    Hi, I've had to implement this myself and this is how I did it:


    {
      name: 'categories',
      type: 'relationship',
      relationTo: 'categories',
      hasMany: true,
      defaultValue: async () => {
        const response = await fetch(`/api/categories`);
        const { docs } = await response.json();
        const categories = docs.map((category) => category.id);
        return categories;
      },
}
  • default discord avatar
    akacronos
    5 months ago

    Thanks, I'm going to try this, I need to set a default and set to read only because thats the only category for that collection type.



    Thanks, this is how I did it: 


    defaultValue: async () => {
  const response = await fetch(`/api/categories?where[category][equals]=Artículo`);
  const { docs } = await response.json();
  const category = docs[0].id;

  return category;
},
Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.