defaultValue for Blocks?

Hi there, I'm currently using blocks for a collection type, and I want to add a default value to the Block field so my editors have a default setup to work with.

I already tried something like this:

defaultValue : [ { blockType : 'registered-block1' }, { blockType : 'registered-block2' }, { blockType : 'registered-block3' } ]

But that didn't work :l

Managed to fix it, the default value entries requires a

blockName

as well to work.

For future reference, or anyone else looking for this. the payloadCMS repository has a

test

folder including several setups for Payload.

I managed to find a working example here: