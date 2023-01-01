Defining a Collection and a Block with the same data?

Hi. I'm confused about a process between defining a collection called Room (hotel rooms) and rendering those rooms within a block component. Ideally the admin selects the rooms to be featured (3 rooms that will be displayed next to each other) and the block component renders the title, description, featured image, images, price to that the page.

Once I define the collection config and upload the rooms data, do I still need to create all of those room fields for the block config or can I fetch the data by importing the Room fields?

What approach do you suggest? I'm using Nextjs PayloadCMS custom-server template (mono-repo).

Room.ts