delete data on field hook

Hey all, I'm trying to add a hook to a text field that takes in a

location

string and uses it to fetch a geoJson object which is then stored in a hidden field called

geoJson

. This part is working great, but I am having trouble deleting the geoJson object when the field is cleared.

In the hook, I am taking in a few arguments

{ operation, value, originalDoc, data }

and I can manipulate the

data

object, but when I try to set the

data.geoJson

field to

null

or

undefined

or even just delete

data.geoJson

the submission works but the data remains in place. If I instead update the field to say an empty object, that will work. I'm just not seeing how to just remove it completely.

I believe I could use the localAPI to update the field, but I'm thinking that there is probably a way to do so in the data object from the hook.