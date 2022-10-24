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Community Help

delete data on field hook

default discord avatar
reepicheep053 years ago
2

Hey all, I'm trying to add a hook to a text field that takes in a

location

string and uses it to fetch a geoJson object which is then stored in a hidden field called

geoJson

. This part is working great, but I am having trouble deleting the geoJson object when the field is cleared.



In the hook, I am taking in a few arguments

{ operation, value, originalDoc, data }

and I can manipulate the

data

object, but when I try to set the

data.geoJson

field to

null

or

undefined

or even just delete

data.geoJson

the submission works but the data remains in place. If I instead update the field to say an empty object, that will work. I'm just not seeing how to just remove it completely.



I believe I could use the localAPI to update the field, but I'm thinking that there is probably a way to do so in the data object from the hook.

  • default discord avatar
    jessrynkar2 years ago

    Hi

    @674843534616166420

    sorry for the delay here!



    Currently the appropriate way to clear your

    data.geoJson

    field

    is

    to update it to an empty object.



    The idea of clearing / unsetting a field has come up a few times and we plan to add this functionality to our upcoming roadmap.



    Someone else raised this over on GitHub, you can keep in the loop here:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/3102
  • default discord avatar
    reepicheep052 years ago

    Ok, thanks for the reply!

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