Deploy Payload on Netlify and vercel

default discord avatar
Daniel502
2 months ago
12

Hello, everyone, hello Payload


i've been trying to deploy my payload website on netlify for a while now but i haven't had any luck. this is the error i've been getting is on the image.


The link to my slug.tsx is here :


https://github.com/neo1415/nem-health/blob/master/pages/%5B...slug%5D.tsx

and as the issue might be with my envs , heres a link to the example.env which is more or less what i'm using :


https://github.com/neo1415/nem-health/blob/master/.env.example

please, i really need help on this

  • default discord avatar
    Sqveeze
    2 months ago

    Have you added your envs in netlify? Issue might be that your fetch doesnt receive the env vars for server url.

  • default discord avatar
    Daniel502
    2 months ago

    yeah i tried that. it's still the same error



    i've added the variables, the error i'm getting now is this

    Screenshot_133.png
  • default discord avatar
    jarrod69420
    2 months ago

    you are trying to build a static site, deploying next and payload on the same server



    chicken and egg problem



    The next and payload deployed as 1 only works when using SSR. Can you tell me what your setup is, are you attempting to deploy next

    and

    payload on netlify?

  • default discord avatar
    Daniel502
    2 months ago

    i'm just trying to get it online so I can view it in production. railway, vercel, netlify. doesn't matter to me right now.



    @jarrod69420 is it impossible to deploy both on the same server ?

  • default discord avatar
    Sqveeze
    2 months ago

    Its possible but what you tryin to do is not possible.


    1) app starts build


    2) app requires some data from basically itself on the /api route


    3) fails cause it cant request data from itself before building and running

  • default discord avatar
    Daniel502
    2 months ago

    So what do you suggest will work

  • default discord avatar
    Sqveeze
    2 months ago

    Use getserversideprops instead of static

  • default discord avatar
    jarrod69420
    2 months ago

    Yep, you can check out this repo:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/nextjs-custom-server
