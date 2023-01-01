DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Deploy to DigitalOcean droplet?

default discord avatar
akacronos
7 months ago
9

Hi there! I'm new to Payload, I've been trying to deploy an instance in a DigitalOcean Droplet, but I'm failing miserably.



I followed the instructions for the Droplet preparation, and have it working, but I don't find any resources on what to do next.



I've been trying to clone the repo, but running 'npm run build/serve' isn't working. It's there some other documentation that I can follow?

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    7 months ago

    Hey @akacronos! What steps have you followed so far? Is your repo cloned on your droplet? Have you run

    npm i

    in the project folder after cloning?

  • default discord avatar
    akacronos
    7 months ago

    I don't know how but it works now! Well, kinda, I can build and serve the repo, but I don't know how to let it run. I know there's is a package called pm2 (already installed from the tutorials) but I don't know which file should I run it with to serve payload.



    (I'm a Product Designers that can do front-end, I'm don't know well back-end stuff, sorry 😅)



    again i think i found the solution:

    pm2 start server.js --env production

    it's running fine.

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    7 months ago

    you got it! pm2 is what I would suggest to manage your node processes, a script

    pm2 start npm --name stage -- run serve --time

    . This example starts an NPM script called

    serve

    and aliases it to name

    stage

    . You can then run commands like

    pm2 restart stage

    .



    So if you make changes to your repo and pull those into your server, you will want to run

    yarn build && pm2 restart stage

    for your changes to appear!



    re: not knowing server stuff - I get that, that used to be me. While it is a mind shift from the FE, with practice it makes sense. Understanding how to manage a server, even in a basic sense is invaluable 🚀

  • default discord avatar
    akacronos
    7 months ago

    I'm going to try this config, thanks!

  • default discord avatar
    Jonny Willis
    7 months ago

    I'm probably in a similar boat as @akacronos ... trying to deploy a droplet. But I'm getting 404's. Everything works fine locally.

  • default discord avatar
    akacronos
    7 months ago

    did you manage to deploy to digitalOcean? need help?

  • default discord avatar
    AngeloK
    4 months ago

    Would be cool if there was a Payload 1 click droplet install template

