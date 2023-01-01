DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
deploy to DO

default discord avatar
Linus
4 months ago
3

what is better?


- deploy to DO apps and store the files in DO Spaces


- deploy to DO Droplets



In my opinion it is easier to choose the first one?

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    There are trade-offs to each.



    For #1. It would make deployments

    much easier

    . Having used DO's app platform a lot recently, I've been very impressed.



    + Easier deployment (via app spec)


    + Easier Domain/URLs


    + Compute upgrades


    - Initial CI configuration (though, this is probably a + long-term once configured)



    For #2. If you're used to deploying on a linux machine, this is probably most comfortable.



    + Full control over everything on the machine


    + Payload file storage works out of the box


    - No external file access


    - Firewall config


    - NGINX config

  • default discord avatar
    Linus
    4 months ago

    That menas you advise me the first option with DO apps and the file storage via DO spaces and maybe the database on DO Databases?

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    I would lean toward the first option, yes. However, I didn't mention anything about databases. The droplet could have your DB and cost nothing extra.



    With App Platform, you'd likely need to spend more money. Would have to use a DO database (kind of pricey) or use MongoDB Atlas. The latter has a free tier, though.

