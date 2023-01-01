what is better?
- deploy to DO apps and store the files in DO Spaces
- deploy to DO Droplets
In my opinion it is easier to choose the first one?
There are trade-offs to each.
For #1. It would make deploymentsmuch easier
. Having used DO's app platform a lot recently, I've been very impressed.
+ Easier deployment (via app spec)
+ Easier Domain/URLs
+ Compute upgrades
- Initial CI configuration (though, this is probably a + long-term once configured)
For #2. If you're used to deploying on a linux machine, this is probably most comfortable.
+ Full control over everything on the machine
+ Payload file storage works out of the box
- No external file access
- Firewall config
- NGINX config
That menas you advise me the first option with DO apps and the file storage via DO spaces and maybe the database on DO Databases?
I would lean toward the first option, yes. However, I didn't mention anything about databases. The droplet could have your DB and cost nothing extra.
With App Platform, you'd likely need to spend more money. Would have to use a DO database (kind of pricey) or use MongoDB Atlas. The latter has a free tier, though.
