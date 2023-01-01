DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Deployed to EBS with Docker. First load is REALLY SLOW

default discord avatar
gaboluque
2 months ago
6

I've managed to deploy my Payload app to AWS EBS using docker. I'm using the example

Dockerfile

with the exception of the run command; instead of using node, I'm using pm2 (

CMD ["pm2-runtime","dist/server.js"]

)



Once it's deployed, the first load of the admin is SO SO Slow! API responses are ok, I imagine is something to do with webpack? But I'm not sure how to debug this. Any idea?

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    How slow are we talking? 3 seconds? 10 seconds? More?



    Do you see the same slowness when building the dockerfile then running it locally?

  • default discord avatar
    gaboluque
    2 months ago

    About a minute to first load

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    whaaaaat



    do you have

    NODE_ENV=production

    ?



    you should be running in production mode, which should completely bypass Webpack and serve static, prebuilt admin files



    make sure you have that set and then you should be golden

