Deployed to EBS with Docker. First load is REALLY SLOW

I've managed to deploy my Payload app to AWS EBS using docker. I'm using the example

Dockerfile

with the exception of the run command; instead of using node, I'm using pm2 (

CMD ["pm2-runtime","dist/server.js"]

)

Once it's deployed, the first load of the admin is SO SO Slow! API responses are ok, I imagine is something to do with webpack? But I'm not sure how to debug this. Any idea?