Deploying Payload

default discord avatar
borke5000
5 days ago
4

Hey! I'm super new to payload but am absolutely loving it. Thank you for making it.



I've read through

https://payloadcms.com/docs/production/deployment

But am still unclear on how to deploy payload. Are we supposed to build locally and check in the build and dist folders?



I created my project with

npx create-payload-app@latest

running

2.0.0

I've confirmed building locally works.


I'm trying to deploy on vercel and on build it exits not being able to find the

copyfiles

command.



The build logs are attached. Any help would be greatly appreciated, thank you!



And my env vars

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    5 days ago

    Try adding copyfiles as a devDependency to your package.json



    You're supposed to let it build by vercel



    Every time you make a push to GitHub, vercel pulls down your project, builds it and then serves it via node



    So vercel would only see what's published on your GitHub. Any local

    build

    or

    dist

    folders are completely ignored

  • default discord avatar
    borke5000
    5 days ago

    Ah okay, thank you so much this clears up a lot of confusion on my end!



    However, I do see that I already have

    copyfiles

    as a

    devDependency

    here's my

    package.json
    {
  "name": "payload",
  "description": "A blank template to get started with Payload",
  "version": "1.0.0",
  "main": "dist/server.js",
  "license": "MIT",
  "scripts": {
    "dev": "cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts nodemon",
    "build:payload": "cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts payload build",
    "build:server": "tsc",
    "build": "yarn copyfiles && yarn build:payload && yarn build:server",
    "serve": "cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=dist/payload.config.js NODE_ENV=production node dist/server.js",
    "copyfiles": "copyfiles -u 1 \"src/**/*.{html,css,scss,ttf,woff,woff2,eot,svg,jpg,png}\" dist/",
    "generate:types": "cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts payload generate:types",
    "generate:graphQLSchema": "cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts payload generate:graphQLSchema",
    "payload": "cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts payload",
    "seed": "ts-node ./src/utils/seed.ts"
  },
  "dependencies": {
    "@payloadcms/bundler-webpack": "^1.0.0",
    "@payloadcms/db-mongodb": "^1.1.0",
    "@payloadcms/plugin-cloud": "^2.0.0",
    "@payloadcms/plugin-form-builder": "^1.0.15",
    "@payloadcms/plugin-search": "^1.0.1",
    "@payloadcms/plugin-seo": "^1.0.15",
    "@payloadcms/richtext-slate": "^1.0.0",
    "cross-env": "^7.0.3",
    "dotenv": "^16.3.1",
    "express": "^4.17.1",
    "payload": "^2.0.0",
    "payload-plugin-comments": "^1.0.2"
  },
  "devDependencies": {
    "@types/express": "^4.17.9",
    "copyfiles": "^2.4.1",
    "nodemon": "^2.0.6",
    "ts-node": "^9.1.1",
    "typescript": "^4.8.4"
  },
  "resolutions": {
    "jackspeak": "2.1.1"
  }
}
  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    5 days ago

    Hm try moving it to

    dependencies

    . Maybe vercel omits

    devDependencies

    when installing it (although then it would fail when running

    tsc

    as well)



    but give that a try



    In case it now fails at

    tsc

    , it might be an issue with the Dockerfile

  • default discord avatar
    borke5000
    5 days ago

    Okay, that seemed to work! The build and deployment succeeded thank you!



    I'm still having routing issues it seems with vercel but that may be another issue. I'll try deploying with the Payload cloud



    Can you take a look at my project?


    Project ID: 657f63a1c23fbc500f770b58







    FROM node:18.8-alpine as base

FROM base as builder

WORKDIR /home/node/app
COPY package*.json ./

COPY . .
RUN yarn install
RUN yarn build

FROM base as runtime

ENV NODE_ENV=production
ENV PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=dist/payload.config.js

WORKDIR /home/node/app
COPY package*.json  ./
COPY yarn.lock ./

RUN yarn install --production
COPY --from=builder /home/node/app/dist ./dist
COPY --from=builder /home/node/app/build ./build

EXPOSE 3000

CMD ["node", "dist/server.js"]


    And my docker compose. I'm building a CMS build on payload and astro I would love to understand how to deploy this...


    version: '3'

services:
  mongodb:
    image: mongo:4.4.6
    ports:
      - '27017:27017'
    command:
      - --storageEngine=wiredTiger
    volumes:
      - data:/data/db
    environment:
      # provide your credentials here
      - MONGO_INITDB_ROOT_USERNAME=root
      - MONGO_INITDB_ROOT_PASSWORD=example

  payload:
    image: node:18-alpine
    ports:
      - '3000:3000'
    volumes:
      - .:/home/node/app
      - node_modules:/home/node/app/node_modules
    working_dir: /home/node/app/
    command: sh -c "yarn install && yarn dev"
    depends_on:
      - mongodb
    env_file:
      - .env

volumes:
  data:
  node_modules:


    Thanks @Alessio🍣 I have a better understanding of how payload needs to be deployed, I'm also using multi tenancy so that added some complexity to the mix but ultimately it was mostly database issues not related to payload 😓 Coming from postgresql and I'm using mongo now so there was a little bit to understand there.



    The easiest way I found to deploy was to heroku using this super helpful guide

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/473
    Screenshot_2023-12-18_at_12.31.04.png
    Screenshot_2023-12-18_at_12.31.28.png
