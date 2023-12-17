Deploying Payload

Hey! I'm super new to payload but am absolutely loving it. Thank you for making it.

I've read through

But am still unclear on how to deploy payload. Are we supposed to build locally and check in the build and dist folders?

I created my project with

npx create-payload-app@latest

running

2.0.0

I've confirmed building locally works.

I'm trying to deploy on vercel and on build it exits not being able to find the

copyfiles

command.

The build logs are attached. Any help would be greatly appreciated, thank you!

And my env vars